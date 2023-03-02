Previous
Alfie smiles for the camera by phil_howcroft
Photo 2790

Alfie smiles for the camera

Our grandson Alfie , smiling for me as I shoot a portrait for printing and framing .

Shot in our lounge using the natural light from our window. The all black background is the glass of our television .

Turned out OK
2nd March 2023 2nd Mar 23

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
Annie D ace
Oh my what a happy chap 🧡
March 3rd, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@annied he always smiles for me Annie , probably thinks "oh no it's my Papa again talking rubbish"
March 3rd, 2023  
Mags ace
Oh what a smile! So cute!
March 3rd, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh such a lovely smile of delight!
March 3rd, 2023  
Maggiemae ace
He's lucky to have a grandfather who is so good at photography!
March 3rd, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
Delightful one for keepers
March 3rd, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@busylady thanks Judith

@maggiemae that's so kind of you to say Maggie

@beryl thanks beryl we think so :)


@marlboromaam thanks mags , so kind of you :)
March 3rd, 2023  
