Photo 2790
Alfie smiles for the camera
Our grandson Alfie , smiling for me as I shoot a portrait for printing and framing .
Shot in our lounge using the natural light from our window. The all black background is the glass of our television .
Turned out OK
2nd March 2023
2nd Mar 23
7
0
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
2853
photos
114
followers
103
following
764% complete
2783
2784
2785
2786
2787
2788
2789
2790
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
7
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7
Taken
2nd March 2023 1:30pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
smile
,
portrait
,
baby
,
grandson
,
papa
,
catchlights
Annie D
ace
Oh my what a happy chap 🧡
March 3rd, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
@annied
he always smiles for me Annie , probably thinks "oh no it's my Papa again talking rubbish"
March 3rd, 2023
Mags
ace
Oh what a smile! So cute!
March 3rd, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh such a lovely smile of delight!
March 3rd, 2023
Maggiemae
ace
He's lucky to have a grandfather who is so good at photography!
March 3rd, 2023
Judith Johnson
ace
Delightful one for keepers
March 3rd, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
@busylady
thanks Judith
@maggiemae
that's so kind of you to say Maggie
@beryl
thanks beryl we think so :)
@marlboromaam
thanks mags , so kind of you :)
March 3rd, 2023
