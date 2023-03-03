Sign up
Photo 2791
Willow in Mono
Day three of March and you've had Elsie , Alfie and now Willow.
Our Dog , our grandson and now our granddaughter.
Not too sure what I will post tomorrow , maybe a selfie , then again maybe not !!!
This is Willow, playing on our patio on Thursday morning. I printed a 7" x 5" print at our high street photo lab today, it looks stunning as a print, really high quality.
Sony A7 and the fabulous Tamron 28-75mm f2.8 lens (as good as Sony G class lenses according to reviews)
Looks good BOB , if you want to click
3rd March 2023
3rd Mar 23
5
0
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
2854
photos
114
followers
103
following
Tags
portrait
,
black and white
,
mono
,
candid
,
granddaughter
,
catchlights
Casablanca
ace
Wow, Willow is growing up so fast! Beautiful shot
March 4th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
@casablanca
thanks Casa' , it's great we have proper conversations now , well conversations you'd expect between a 2 year old and a 60 something year old !!!
March 4th, 2023
Mags
ace
Heartbreaker! She's so cute!
March 4th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
@phil_howcroft
ha ha, the best sort!
March 4th, 2023
Granny7(Denise)
ace
It’s lovely seeing Willow growing up she is the same age as Ivy. They are just delicious at this age
March 4th, 2023
