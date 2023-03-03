Willow in Mono

Day three of March and you've had Elsie , Alfie and now Willow.



Our Dog , our grandson and now our granddaughter.



Not too sure what I will post tomorrow , maybe a selfie , then again maybe not !!!



This is Willow, playing on our patio on Thursday morning. I printed a 7" x 5" print at our high street photo lab today, it looks stunning as a print, really high quality.



Sony A7 and the fabulous Tamron 28-75mm f2.8 lens (as good as Sony G class lenses according to reviews)



