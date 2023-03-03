Previous
Willow in Mono by phil_howcroft
Photo 2791

Willow in Mono

Day three of March and you've had Elsie , Alfie and now Willow.

Our Dog , our grandson and now our granddaughter.

Not too sure what I will post tomorrow , maybe a selfie , then again maybe not !!!

This is Willow, playing on our patio on Thursday morning. I printed a 7" x 5" print at our high street photo lab today, it looks stunning as a print, really high quality.

Sony A7 and the fabulous Tamron 28-75mm f2.8 lens (as good as Sony G class lenses according to reviews)

3rd March 2023 3rd Mar 23

Phil Howcroft

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Wow, Willow is growing up so fast! Beautiful shot
March 4th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@casablanca thanks Casa' , it's great we have proper conversations now , well conversations you'd expect between a 2 year old and a 60 something year old !!!
March 4th, 2023  
Mags ace
Heartbreaker! She's so cute!
March 4th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
@phil_howcroft ha ha, the best sort!
March 4th, 2023  
Granny7(Denise) ace
It’s lovely seeing Willow growing up she is the same age as Ivy. They are just delicious at this age
March 4th, 2023  
