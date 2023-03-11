Previous
Sarah Sings Jazz by phil_howcroft
Photo 2797

Sarah Sings Jazz

My friend, Wendy , drummer of the Shipstone Street Jazz Orchestra and Mayor of Nottingham had a gig in Wollaton, Nottingham today.

I did some photos for the band.

Wendy also asked (on the day) if I could do some promo' photos for the lead singer Sarah Simmonds.

So this is my first photo from today's performance at Kingswood Methodist Church, Wollaton

Expect several photos from the event over the next couple of days.

Here is a photo I did of Sarah

11th March 2023 11th Mar 23

Phil Howcroft

Photo Details

FBailey ace
Another goid job Phil!
March 11th, 2023  
