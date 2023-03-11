Sign up
Photo 2797
Sarah Sings Jazz
My friend, Wendy , drummer of the Shipstone Street Jazz Orchestra and Mayor of Nottingham had a gig in Wollaton, Nottingham today.
I did some photos for the band.
Wendy also asked (on the day) if I could do some promo' photos for the lead singer Sarah Simmonds.
So this is my first photo from today's performance at Kingswood Methodist Church, Wollaton
Expect several photos from the event over the next couple of days.
Here is a photo I did of Sarah
11th March 2023
11th Mar 23
Phil Howcroft
5
1
365
ILCE-7
11th March 2023 3:16pm
Public
jazz
singer
nottingham
shipstone street jazz orchestra
FBailey
ace
Another goid job Phil!
March 11th, 2023
