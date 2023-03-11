Sarah Sings Jazz

My friend, Wendy , drummer of the Shipstone Street Jazz Orchestra and Mayor of Nottingham had a gig in Wollaton, Nottingham today.



I did some photos for the band.



Wendy also asked (on the day) if I could do some promo' photos for the lead singer Sarah Simmonds.



So this is my first photo from today's performance at Kingswood Methodist Church, Wollaton



Expect several photos from the event over the next couple of days.



Here is a photo I did of Sarah



