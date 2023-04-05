Sign up
Photo 2818
Natasha In Mono
Another Image from the Victorian Underground Reservoir shoot last week.
I shared a photo of Natasha in her gold dress last week, but I am surprised how good the dress looks in mono. Backlit with a smoke machine to add a bit more mood.
5th April 2023
5th Apr 23
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
Views
3
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
31st March 2023 12:50pm
Tags
black and white
,
model
,
mono
Casablanca
ace
Stunning. Just stunning.
April 6th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
@casablanca
thanks Casa' for the "stunning", I posted a set of images from the shoot on Facebook and this shot got a lot of interest !!!
April 6th, 2023
FBailey
ace
V dramatic Phil!
April 6th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Stunning , sultry pose - great capture Phil!
April 6th, 2023
