We Are The One And Only Wanderers !!!

When I went to Wembley On Sunday to watch Bolton Wanderers win the EFL trophy, every Wanderers supporter had a flag on their seat. That's 35,000 flags. I brought mine home because I knew Willow, our granddaughter would like playing with it.



Here she is on our patio, she waved and ran with the flag , singing "We are The One and Only Wanderers" ( a popular chant / song on the terraces) . She did get a little bit of encouragement from me , her Mum, her Nana and her Auntie (we had a little get together for Claire's birthday). Her brother Alfie, at only 6 months old smiled and chuckled and his big Sis' enjoying herself !



