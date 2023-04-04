Previous
We Are The One And Only Wanderers !!! by phil_howcroft
We Are The One And Only Wanderers !!!

When I went to Wembley On Sunday to watch Bolton Wanderers win the EFL trophy, every Wanderers supporter had a flag on their seat. That's 35,000 flags. I brought mine home because I knew Willow, our granddaughter would like playing with it.

Here she is on our patio, she waved and ran with the flag , singing "We are The One and Only Wanderers" ( a popular chant / song on the terraces) . She did get a little bit of encouragement from me , her Mum, her Nana and her Auntie (we had a little get together for Claire's birthday). Her brother Alfie, at only 6 months old smiled and chuckled and his big Sis' enjoying herself !

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
Casablanca ace
Oh that is just smilingly adorable!
April 4th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@casablanca thanks Casa' this is the best pic I got of the flag , interesting that Willow switches from left to right handed in the photos !
April 4th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
Such a cutie pie. Well done the Wanderers
April 4th, 2023  
FBailey ace
A future fan in the making!
April 4th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
