Break Time by phil_howcroft
Photo 2820

Break Time

Another shot from last weeks photoshoot in the Victorian Underground Reservoir at Papplewick Pumping Station , Nottingham.

This is one of the reenactors posing as a 1950's workman taking a tea break.

Works well in mono
7th April 2023 7th Apr 23

Phil Howcroft

