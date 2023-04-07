Sign up
Photo 2820
Break Time
Another shot from last weeks photoshoot in the Victorian Underground Reservoir at Papplewick Pumping Station , Nottingham.
This is one of the reenactors posing as a 1950's workman taking a tea break.
Works well in mono
7th April 2023
7th Apr 23
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
31st March 2023 11:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
newspaper
,
workman
,
1950s
,
reenactor
,
papplwick
