Contre Jour Daytrippers

We went on a day trip today (Tuesday) to Skeggy (Skekness) an 11 mile walk up and down the coast.



It's the nearest coast to Nottingham, but it's a 2 hour drive in the car ! We were there for 9.30 a.m !



This is a contre jour photo of some people walking on the beach , shot with my mobile phone (Sony Xperia), I forgot to take my camera