Contre Jour Daytrippers by phil_howcroft
Photo 2824

Contre Jour Daytrippers

We went on a day trip today (Tuesday) to Skeggy (Skekness) an 11 mile walk up and down the coast.

It's the nearest coast to Nottingham, but it's a 2 hour drive in the car ! We were there for 9.30 a.m !

This is a contre jour photo of some people walking on the beach , shot with my mobile phone (Sony Xperia), I forgot to take my camera
11th April 2023 11th Apr 23

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
Mags ace
Great view!
April 11th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@marlboromaam thanks mags my mobile did a good job
April 11th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
A beautiful sight to behold
April 11th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful sight - love the glistening and reflecting sun on the water, and the light non-threatening clouds in the sky. The people add points of interest
April 11th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
The Lincolnshire weather was nice at that time this morning. This evening has been horrendous, rain &amp; howling winds! I know they say it’s bracing at the seaside, but I think it’s been a bit excessive for April!
Haven’t been to Skeg Vegas for a while, I try to avoid it, preferring Anderby Creek.
Nice shot too!
April 11th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@carole_sandford we've done Anderby creek a few times Carole , but it's an extra 15 / 20 minutes or so to the journey , which makes it even further from Nottingham. We just walk up and down the coast and have a picnic half way !!!
April 11th, 2023  
