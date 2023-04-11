Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2824
Contre Jour Daytrippers
We went on a day trip today (Tuesday) to Skeggy (Skekness) an 11 mile walk up and down the coast.
It's the nearest coast to Nottingham, but it's a 2 hour drive in the car ! We were there for 9.30 a.m !
This is a contre jour photo of some people walking on the beach , shot with my mobile phone (Sony Xperia), I forgot to take my camera
11th April 2023
11th Apr 23
6
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
2887
photos
114
followers
103
following
773% complete
View this month »
2817
2818
2819
2820
2821
2822
2823
2824
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
6
Album
365
Camera
J8210
Taken
11th April 2023 12:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
coast
,
beach
,
sunshine
,
contre jour
,
skegness
Mags
ace
Great view!
April 11th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
@marlboromaam
thanks mags my mobile did a good job
April 11th, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
A beautiful sight to behold
April 11th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful sight - love the glistening and reflecting sun on the water, and the light non-threatening clouds in the sky. The people add points of interest
April 11th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
The Lincolnshire weather was nice at that time this morning. This evening has been horrendous, rain & howling winds! I know they say it’s bracing at the seaside, but I think it’s been a bit excessive for April!
Haven’t been to Skeg Vegas for a while, I try to avoid it, preferring Anderby Creek.
Nice shot too!
April 11th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
@carole_sandford
we've done Anderby creek a few times Carole , but it's an extra 15 / 20 minutes or so to the journey , which makes it even further from Nottingham. We just walk up and down the coast and have a picnic half way !!!
April 11th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Haven’t been to Skeg Vegas for a while, I try to avoid it, preferring Anderby Creek.
Nice shot too!