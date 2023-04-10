Sign up
Photo 2823
Daytrippers
We went on a day trip today (Tuesday) to Skeggy (Skekness) an 11 mile walk up and down the coast.
It's the nearest coast to Nottingham, but it's a 2 hour drive in the car ! We were there for 9.30 a.m !
I forgot to take my camera, so here's a photo from my wife's iPhone of me and my best mate Elsie !
10th April 2023
10th Apr 23
Casablanca
ace
Gorgeous photo - smile, composition, colours, subject :)
April 11th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
@casablanca
awww thanks Casa' that's too kind of you :)
April 11th, 2023
Mags
ace
What a pretty pair you two are!
April 11th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
@marlboromaam
awwww thank you very much mags
April 11th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a lovely shot with Elsie liking her lips in the salty air!
April 11th, 2023
