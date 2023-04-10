Daytrippers

We went on a day trip today (Tuesday) to Skeggy (Skekness) an 11 mile walk up and down the coast.



It's the nearest coast to Nottingham, but it's a 2 hour drive in the car ! We were there for 9.30 a.m !



I forgot to take my camera, so here's a photo from my wife's iPhone of me and my best mate Elsie !