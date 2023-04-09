Previous
This is my Manor by phil_howcroft
Photo 2822

This is my Manor

Elsie, stood by our back door , keeping an eye on the back garden , her manor ! Note a frame within a frame too , a classic composition ! I don't know why the door mat is folded in two, back to front !

She's been helping us with the gardening the last two days, when I say gardening, she eats bits of grass of the newly cut lawn , eats bushes , chases between me and Jane, sniffs every plant , runs with stones in her mouth , plays football with her little red ball. Apart from that she's very helpful !

She's listening to the birds tweeting and decided if it's worth a chase up the steps to catch them.

Exciting being a whippet puppy !
9th April 2023 9th Apr 23

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
bkb in the city
Great capture
April 9th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Excellent!
April 9th, 2023  
Annie D ace
She is gorgeous 🧡
April 9th, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
She's very proud and stately, and she sounds like a dab hand at gardening!
April 9th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Elsie is so beautiful! I love her markings. Happy Easter Phil, to you and your family.
April 9th, 2023  
Megan ace
Lovely frame within a frame composition, and such a great portrait of Elsie.
April 9th, 2023  
