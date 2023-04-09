This is my Manor

Elsie, stood by our back door , keeping an eye on the back garden , her manor ! Note a frame within a frame too , a classic composition ! I don't know why the door mat is folded in two, back to front !



She's been helping us with the gardening the last two days, when I say gardening, she eats bits of grass of the newly cut lawn , eats bushes , chases between me and Jane, sniffs every plant , runs with stones in her mouth , plays football with her little red ball. Apart from that she's very helpful !



She's listening to the birds tweeting and decided if it's worth a chase up the steps to catch them.



Exciting being a whippet puppy !

