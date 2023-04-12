Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2825
More Peaky Blinders
Another Peaky Blinder , reenactor / actor , from the Victorian Underground Reservoir shoot I did a couple of weeks ago.
This is Steven, who took to his role rather easily.
Note the wet bits on the flat cap, that was caused by water leaking through the brick roof !
12th April 2023
12th Apr 23
0
1
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
2888
photos
114
followers
103
following
773% complete
View this month »
2818
2819
2820
2821
2822
2823
2824
2825
Photo Details
Views
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
31st March 2023 12:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
actor
,
pip
,
victorian
,
waistcoat
,
flat cap
,
reenactor
,
peaky blinders
,
overcoat
,
papplweick
,
underground reservoir
