VAISAKHI NAGAR KIRTAN : A smile from the street cleaning team by phil_howcroft
Photo 2830

VAISAKHI NAGAR KIRTAN : A smile from the street cleaning team

Another photo from the VAISAKHI NAGAR KIRTAN in Nottingham on Sunday

A smile from the street cleaning team.

A group of volunteers swept the street of debris and bits to ensure a comfy walk for those in bare feet. The walk was over 7.5 miles

The lady on the left had a great smile for me when she saw me crouched down with my camera.

Although the photo shows two females sweeping the streets , the team had male and female "sweepers"
18th April 2023 18th Apr 23

Phil Howcroft

Lesley ace
Lovely, happy shot
April 18th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@tinley23 thanks Lesley , I have a few more to post before I move onto other genres :)
April 18th, 2023  
