VAISAKHI NAGAR KIRTAN : A smile from the street cleaning team

A smile from the street cleaning team.



A group of volunteers swept the street of debris and bits to ensure a comfy walk for those in bare feet. The walk was over 7.5 miles



The lady on the left had a great smile for me when she saw me crouched down with my camera.



Although the photo shows two females sweeping the streets , the team had male and female "sweepers"

