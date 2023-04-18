Sign up
Photo 2830
VAISAKHI NAGAR KIRTAN : A smile from the street cleaning team
Another photo from the VAISAKHI NAGAR KIRTAN in Nottingham on Sunday
A smile from the street cleaning team.
A group of volunteers swept the street of debris and bits to ensure a comfy walk for those in bare feet. The walk was over 7.5 miles
The lady on the left had a great smile for me when she saw me crouched down with my camera.
Although the photo shows two females sweeping the streets , the team had male and female "sweepers"
18th April 2023
18th Apr 23
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
2893
photos
112
followers
102
following
775% complete
View this month »
Views
1
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7
Taken
16th April 2023 3:44pm
Tags
street
,
cleaning
,
sweep
,
brush
,
broom
,
sweeping
,
nagar
,
vaisakhi
,
kirtan
,
streetie "street photography
Lesley
ace
Lovely, happy shot
April 18th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
@tinley23
thanks Lesley , I have a few more to post before I move onto other genres :)
April 18th, 2023
