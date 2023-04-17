Sign up
Photo 2829
VAISAKHI NAGAR KIRTAN
Another photo from the VAISAKHI NAGAR KIRTAN in Nottingham yesterday.
It was a superb event to photograph, these Sikh gentlemen headed the procession (well they were behind the Sikh Motorcycle club). The procession walked over 7 miles around the city centre
17th April 2023
17th Apr 23
6
5
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
2892
photos
113
followers
102
following
775% complete
View this month »
2822
2823
2824
2825
2826
2827
2828
2829
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
6
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
16th April 2023 3:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
nagar
,
vaisakhi
,
kirtan
Lesley
ace
Fabulous capture. I love the colours. There’s a very elderly Sikh chap who lives in our road, who cycles everywhere…though very slowly. His orange turban always brings a smile of recognition to my face.
April 17th, 2023
Boxplayer
ace
Amazing colours.
April 17th, 2023
Judith Johnson
ace
And all in bare feet! What a terrific shot
April 17th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Fabulous vibrant colours!
April 17th, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice mage!
April 17th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful capture. Their bright outfits against the darker background are fabulous. I cannot imagine walking 7 miles on the street road without any shoes.
April 17th, 2023
