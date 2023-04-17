Previous
VAISAKHI NAGAR KIRTAN by phil_howcroft
Photo 2829

VAISAKHI NAGAR KIRTAN

Another photo from the VAISAKHI NAGAR KIRTAN in Nottingham yesterday.

It was a superb event to photograph, these Sikh gentlemen headed the procession (well they were behind the Sikh Motorcycle club). The procession walked over 7 miles around the city centre
17th April 2023 17th Apr 23

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
Lesley ace
Fabulous capture. I love the colours. There’s a very elderly Sikh chap who lives in our road, who cycles everywhere…though very slowly. His orange turban always brings a smile of recognition to my face.
April 17th, 2023  
Boxplayer ace
Amazing colours.
April 17th, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
And all in bare feet! What a terrific shot
April 17th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Fabulous vibrant colours!
April 17th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice mage!
April 17th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Wonderful capture. Their bright outfits against the darker background are fabulous. I cannot imagine walking 7 miles on the street road without any shoes.
April 17th, 2023  
