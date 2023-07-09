From The Archive : 1960s life in Bolton

This is a scan from one of my late fathers slides.
It's me and a couple of brothers playing in our back street.
The fence is from a house across the road, they had proper back gardens. We had a wall and a back yard.
From left to right
Robert
John
Phil
We played in the street, it was just a street of stones and grit, no tarmac or cobbles as it wasn't adopted by the local council. It's still not adopted today. I think we may have been making "sand castles" with the grit
