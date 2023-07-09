Previous
From The Archive : 1960s life in Bolton by phil_howcroft
From The Archive : 1960s life in Bolton

This is a scan from one of my late fathers slides.

It's me and a couple of brothers playing in our back street.

The fence is from a house across the road, they had proper back gardens. We had a wall and a back yard.

From left to right

Robert
John
Phil

We played in the street, it was just a street of stones and grit, no tarmac or cobbles as it wasn't adopted by the local council. It's still not adopted today. I think we may have been making "sand castles" with the grit

This would have been summer.

A bit of social history
9th July 2023 9th Jul 23

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
Dianne
Oh I love it. Certainly is social history!
July 12th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Oh look at your curls Phil! I can see Willow & Alfie in that little boy too. What a great historic image
July 12th, 2023  
Pat Knowles ace
Lovely little friends….I can tell you Phil with your blond curls!
July 12th, 2023  
jackie edwards ace
Priceless!
July 12th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@jackies365 thanks Jackie , it has always been a fave of mine

@happypat blonde curls , I had curls right until my teens then it went wavy . I never liked my curls !!!

@carole_sandford thanks Carole , my dad was a keen photographer , although he never seemed to take that many photos

@dide thank you Diane , it is indeed
July 12th, 2023  
Mags ace
Oh how sweet! You're the one on the right! Right? Cutie pie!
July 12th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
How sweet playing out in the street with your friends - you with your gorgeous mop of curly hair! A one for keeps Phil!
July 12th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@marlboromaam yes on the right in yellow mags

@beryl beryl yes playing in the street , on our own , thank you :)
July 12th, 2023  
Lesley ace
This is fabulous. You haven’t changed a bit!
July 12th, 2023  
