From The Archive : 1960s life in Bolton

This is a scan from one of my late fathers slides.



It's me and a couple of brothers playing in our back street.



The fence is from a house across the road, they had proper back gardens. We had a wall and a back yard.



From left to right



Robert

John

Phil



We played in the street, it was just a street of stones and grit, no tarmac or cobbles as it wasn't adopted by the local council. It's still not adopted today. I think we may have been making "sand castles" with the grit



This would have been summer.



A bit of social history