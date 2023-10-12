Sign up
Previous
Photo 2986
Goose Fair Fayre
Mushy Peas and Mint Sauce, a Nottingham delicacy, the food of choice for many who visit the Nottingham Goose Fair.
I've never sampled this food of choice.
Street photography from our Goose Fair visit last week.
12th October 2023
12th Oct 23
6
1
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3044
photos
107
followers
95
following
818% complete
2979
2980
2981
2982
2983
2984
2985
2986
Views
7
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
4th October 2023 6:25pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
fair
,
street photography
,
fast food
,
mushy peas
,
fayre
,
streetie
Renee Salamon
ace
Great candid, my hubby is a mushy pea fan
October 13th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
A piece of tradition in this shot! Nottingham seems to be a fun town with a lot of fairs.
I love pea soup with ham and I've never tried mushy peas with mint sauce.
October 13th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
@rensala
Renee , I've had mushy peas , but never from a Goose Fair vendor and never with mint sauce !!!
October 13th, 2023
Mags
ace
Wonderful capture! I don't think I'd be anxious to try mushy peas and mint sauce. But hey! One tiny bite and I might like it. Right?
October 13th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
@marlboromaam
it's an acquired taste Mags !!!
@corinnec
Merci Corinne , stick with the Pea soup :)
October 13th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
It certainly is an acquired taste Phil! I think mushy peas are the most disgusting thing ever invented! 🤢🤮
Nice shot of the customers though.
October 14th, 2023
