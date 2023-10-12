Previous
Goose Fair Fayre by phil_howcroft
Photo 2986

Goose Fair Fayre

Mushy Peas and Mint Sauce, a Nottingham delicacy, the food of choice for many who visit the Nottingham Goose Fair.

I've never sampled this food of choice.

Street photography from our Goose Fair visit last week.
12th October 2023 12th Oct 23

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
Renee Salamon ace
Great candid, my hubby is a mushy pea fan
October 13th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
A piece of tradition in this shot! Nottingham seems to be a fun town with a lot of fairs.
I love pea soup with ham and I've never tried mushy peas with mint sauce.
October 13th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@rensala Renee , I've had mushy peas , but never from a Goose Fair vendor and never with mint sauce !!!
October 13th, 2023  
Mags ace
Wonderful capture! I don't think I'd be anxious to try mushy peas and mint sauce. But hey! One tiny bite and I might like it. Right?
October 13th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@marlboromaam it's an acquired taste Mags !!!

@corinnec Merci Corinne , stick with the Pea soup :)
October 13th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
It certainly is an acquired taste Phil! I think mushy peas are the most disgusting thing ever invented! 🤢🤮
Nice shot of the customers though.
October 14th, 2023  
