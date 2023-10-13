Previous
Beach Walk by phil_howcroft
Beach Walk

Contre Jour Black and White of two people walking the beach between Ingoldmells and Skegness

I think it just about works
13th October 2023 13th Oct 23

Phil Howcroft

Judith Johnson ace
It tells a story Phil
October 14th, 2023  
Lesley ace
I think b&w brings out the sunlights glinting on the water. Very nice.
October 14th, 2023  
