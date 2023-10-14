Another shot from last weekends Black History Month event at Binks Yard , Nottingham
This was "Reggaerobics" . People in the audience were encouraged to take part in dancing to Reggae music. It was more MOBO rather than Reggae , but this last number was a classic Bob Marley track , "One Love" .
A feel good event in a fabulous location.
I'd like to point out that the photographer swayed to the music , well it's pretty difficult not too
@allie912 Thanks allison , there's always something good to see and do in Nottingham . We have an event lined up next weekend in my fave area of the city :)