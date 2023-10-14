Previous
Reggaerobics by phil_howcroft
Reggaerobics

Another shot from last weekends Black History Month event at Binks Yard , Nottingham

This was "Reggaerobics" . People in the audience were encouraged to take part in dancing to Reggae music. It was more MOBO rather than Reggae , but this last number was a classic Bob Marley track , "One Love" .

A feel good event in a fabulous location.

I'd like to point out that the photographer swayed to the music , well it's pretty difficult not too

Casablanca ace
That sound enormous fun! Bob Marley music is very infectious. Makes you want to hum along and dance.
October 15th, 2023  
Mags ace
They look like they're having a good time!
October 15th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@casablanca it sure does Casa' , I remember singing 3 little birds to willow when she was only a few months old , she loved it , well she smiled at her Papa to I took that as a like !!!
October 15th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@marlboromaam I think everyone did Mags :)
October 15th, 2023  
Krista Marson ace
Reggaerobics - sounds fun!
October 15th, 2023  
Allison Williams ace
You live in such a vibrant city!
October 15th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
What fun, did you play?
October 15th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@rensala I had a little dance and sway Renee , and sang along too

@allie912 Thanks allison , there's always something good to see and do in Nottingham . We have an event lined up next weekend in my fave area of the city :)
October 15th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@blueberry1222 it was Krista :)
October 15th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@allie912 btw Allison , don't you just love all the different ages and ethnicities enjoying a moment together 📷❤️🎵
October 15th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
What a fun idea! You definitively live in a fun city!
October 15th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@corinnec we do corinne :) thanks for your support
October 15th, 2023  
