Reggaerobics

Another shot from last weekends Black History Month event at Binks Yard , Nottingham



This was "Reggaerobics" . People in the audience were encouraged to take part in dancing to Reggae music. It was more MOBO rather than Reggae , but this last number was a classic Bob Marley track , "One Love" .



A feel good event in a fabulous location.



I'd like to point out that the photographer swayed to the music , well it's pretty difficult not too



