Hope Community Gospel Choir Sing

Las of my images from the Black History Month celebrations and Binks Yard, Nottingham.



Hope Community Gospel Choir singing beautifully and soulfully. They sang 4 songs and an encore to close the event.



This isn't all the choir, the stage lighting at the edges of the stage were very bright and made getting the whole choir in one frame difficult. It meant I had to go for a closer crop.