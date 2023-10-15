Sign up
Previous
Photo 2989
Hope Community Gospel Choir Sing
Las of my images from the Black History Month celebrations and Binks Yard, Nottingham.
Hope Community Gospel Choir singing beautifully and soulfully. They sang 4 songs and an encore to close the event.
This isn't all the choir, the stage lighting at the edges of the stage were very bright and made getting the whole choir in one frame difficult. It meant I had to go for a closer crop.
15th October 2023
15th Oct 23
3
1
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3047
photos
107
followers
95
following
818% complete
2982
2983
2984
2985
2986
2987
2988
2989
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
8th October 2023 5:26pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
singing
,
choir
,
sing
,
nottingham
,
gospel choir
,
black history month
,
binks yard
Corinne C
ace
I love to listen to Gospel and choir in general. You capture so well the life in your city. With your pictures, you allow us to visit quite a bit of Nottingham (such an elegant name for a city).
October 16th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
@corinnec
awww thank you Corinne , that isa lovely comment
October 16th, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice
October 16th, 2023
