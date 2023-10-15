Previous
Hope Community Gospel Choir Sing by phil_howcroft
Photo 2989

Hope Community Gospel Choir Sing

Las of my images from the Black History Month celebrations and Binks Yard, Nottingham.

Hope Community Gospel Choir singing beautifully and soulfully. They sang 4 songs and an encore to close the event.

This isn't all the choir, the stage lighting at the edges of the stage were very bright and made getting the whole choir in one frame difficult. It meant I had to go for a closer crop.
15th October 2023 15th Oct 23

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
818% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
I love to listen to Gospel and choir in general. You capture so well the life in your city. With your pictures, you allow us to visit quite a bit of Nottingham (such an elegant name for a city).
October 16th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@corinnec awww thank you Corinne , that isa lovely comment
October 16th, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
Nice
October 16th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise