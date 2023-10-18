100 Strangers : Round 4 : No. 395 : Kayz

We were in Nottingham today, it was a beautiful sunny morning, but after lunch, the clouds darkened and it started raining, so I was wandering in the city in the rain looking for strangers for my project. I had a walk around the Nottingham Trent University city campus and noticed a lady and some students giving away T-Shirts for a Varsity event between Nottingham Trent University and Nottingham University.



I watched and listened to the lady. “Your T-shirt is your entry, scan this QR code for further entry tickets”, she held her mobile device out for students to scan the code and gave away T-Shirts too (nice multi tasking).



She had a busy line of students grabbing a T-Shirt. “It must be a popular sporting event” I thought.



As I listened I realised my logic was wrong “free shots in every bar, end up in Pryzm” (I thought she said Prison, Pryzm is a nightclub brand, the Palais to older readers)”. I asked her for a photo, “No thanks hun, I’m a bit shy !!!”, but I did end up shooting one of her ambassadors for the event, Kayz (I didn’t think it was the name he gave me but it’s the name of his instagram account, so I will go with that)



Kazy was handing out flyers for the bar crawl event. He originates from London and is studying Property Development and Planning. Kazy was a tall lad, towering above me when we spoke. His insta’ account tells me he is a basketball ambassador too. We shook hands and I wished him well with his degree course.



So there you go, I thought everyone was enthusiastic for a sporting event, but they were all excited about going on a pub crawl with free shots. Apparently last year over 5K students were on the streets of Nottingham, events in the various venues this year include inflatable pillow bash, surf simulator, inflatable twister, tug of war, whipped cream challenge, sumo suits . Monday October 23rd Students Only (just in case you are thinking of gate crashing ! )

