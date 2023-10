Primarni

Nottingham Primark in the rain.



Some people refer to it as Primarni (including myself).



Cheap fashionable clothing for the masses.



Is it an ethical business ? The corporate stance is that they are committed to ensuring the products they sell are manufactured in an environmentally sustainable way and never use forced or slave labour in their supply chain.



We shop there and the clothes I am wearing at the moment are from Primarni



Anyway, Primarni , Nottingham on a wet Wednesday