100 Strangers : Round 4 : No. 399 : Meg

I was in Nottingham city centre today, trying to edge my stranger count over the 400 line.



This is Meg stranger number 399 (yes 399), who I met in the crowd funded skate park of the city centre. Meg wasn’t skate boarding but was accompanying a young man who had a board (in fact I’d seen him skating along the tram lines about 15 minutes earlier).



Meg was sat on the edge of the park, so I went over and asked her for a photo.



It was an easy introduction as before I’d finished telling her about my project and introducing myself she’d said yes. I opened the aperture wide to get some nice bokeh on the graffiti walls and clicked a few shots.



Meg is a student and is studying Art, I told her to look directly into the camera and she struck up a great pose (well she would do as she is an Art student).



I asked Meg if I could post the photo onto social media and she seemed surprised that I had asked permission. I bumped fists and thanked her for allowing me to take her photograph.



I also got my 400th stranger today, it is a great photo. I was holding a photo back from a few weeks ago for my 400th, but todays photo trumps that ! So watch my photostream over the next couple of days for stranger number 400. I’m bigging it up, I hope your not disappointed when I post it!

