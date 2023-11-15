Previous
100 Strangers : Round 4 : No. 399 : Meg by phil_howcroft
Photo 3014

100 Strangers : Round 4 : No. 399 : Meg

I was in Nottingham city centre today, trying to edge my stranger count over the 400 line.

This is Meg stranger number 399 (yes 399), who I met in the crowd funded skate park of the city centre. Meg wasn’t skate boarding but was accompanying a young man who had a board (in fact I’d seen him skating along the tram lines about 15 minutes earlier).

Meg was sat on the edge of the park, so I went over and asked her for a photo.

It was an easy introduction as before I’d finished telling her about my project and introducing myself she’d said yes. I opened the aperture wide to get some nice bokeh on the graffiti walls and clicked a few shots.

Meg is a student and is studying Art, I told her to look directly into the camera and she struck up a great pose (well she would do as she is an Art student).

I asked Meg if I could post the photo onto social media and she seemed surprised that I had asked permission. I bumped fists and thanked her for allowing me to take her photograph.

I also got my 400th stranger today, it is a great photo. I was holding a photo back from a few weeks ago for my 400th, but todays photo trumps that ! So watch my photostream over the next couple of days for stranger number 400. I’m bigging it up, I hope your not disappointed when I post it!
Carole G ace
Great photo Phil, I do admire how you can ask total strangers for a photo. I've only done it once, and she was very obliging, but my heart pounded for ages afterwards
November 15th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@yorkshirekiwi Carole , after almost 400 I still get a little nervous asking , I suppose it's all part of the "experience" of photographing strangers :)
November 15th, 2023  
Granny7(Denise) ace
Great shot, just love ❤️ her expression
November 15th, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
Great photo and pose. Nice choice of background
November 15th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@denful good isn't it Denise , her eyes did wander a bit before I said "look at the camera"
November 15th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Great shot. Rather a sultry look. In thatdirect gaze. .. fav
November 15th, 2023  
LManning (Laura) ace
The DOF is fantastic, and her expression is captivating.
Can’t wait to see number 400!
November 15th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@busylady thanks Judith , I shot at f2.8, wide open to get the lovely bokeh

@beryl thanks beryl the direct gaze is great , almost looking beyond the camera
November 15th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@ljmanning thanks Laura , Meg's expression is great , I hope I've not oversold number 400 !!!
November 15th, 2023  
