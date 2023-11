I Shoot Film : Scarecrows and a Cool Cat

I Shoot Film : Kodak ColorPlus 200 : Pentax ME with a 28mm SMC f3.5 prime lens



Photo shot at the August Bank Holiday Scarecrow Festival in Stoke Bardolph village, Nottingham.



A couple of scarecrows in the village and a cat that was super cool about a whippet on her lead just behind me . In fact Elsie our whippet isn't bothered by cats either, which is rather strange as our two previous whippets went barmy if they saw a cat !