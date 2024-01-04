100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 406 : Mo and Ziggy

As many of you would know I’ve been shooting 35mm film for some time now. I put a black and white film in a “Canon EOS charity shop find camera” several months ago and had 9 shots left on the film.



So I went into Arnold this afternoon and attempted to finish the film off. I also took my Sony RX100VII in case I met any strangers. As you can see I did meet some strangers, I met Mo and Ziggy at the Duck Park.



Mo was sat on a bench drinking a hot drink from the lakeside kiosk and she was feeding Ziggy some “sausage treats”. I approached Mo and asked if I could photograph her dog, I told her I was using a film camera. Mo’ told me she used to enjoy taking photos back in the day but her hobby now was looking after Ziggy. She’d rescued Ziggy four years ago, he was now thirteen and had lived with an abusive family. Mo was surprised she’d managed to retrain his behaviour, he was on borrowed time at the rescue centre as he’d bit his abusive owner. She told me he used to have a beautiful bushy tail but an accident at the rescue centre meant he had to have it docked. I asked Mo what kind of dog he was, she told me he had some Corgi in him. I also asked him if Ziggy was a tribute to David Bowie, she told me it was his original name, so she kept it.



Ziggy seemed friendly and wasn’t bothered by Elsie (my whippet) as I knelt down to photograph him. I also asked Mo’ if it was OK to included her in the photos. I took a few photos on my film camera and then switched to my Sony RX100VII. The light was fading so I had a high ISO for the shots. I’ve converted the files to black and white, so I can compare the results with those from the black and white film photos from the Canon.



I thanked Mo and Ziggy for their time and Mo gave him a sausage treat to try and retrieve him form the privet bush he’d dived into while we were chatting.