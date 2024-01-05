Previous
Ziggy by phil_howcroft
Photo 3055

Ziggy

This is Ziggy, a 13 years old dog rescued 4 years ago by his human Mum, Mo.

Ziggy is half of my stranger number 406 photo of Mo and Ziggy.

Now if Ziggy played guitar , what a story that would make !!!... People of a certain age or people who follow a particular genre of music may see what I did there

5th January 2024 5th Jan 24

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
836% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Lol I certainly am “of a certain age!” Made me smile. Cute dog
January 5th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
@casablanca Casa' I didn't think you were of that "certain age" , thanks for your visit :)
January 5th, 2024  
Mags ace
Aww! Ziggy looks like a sweetheart!
January 5th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
@marlboromaam he was cute and laid back Mags , thanks for your visit
January 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise