Photo 3055
Ziggy
This is Ziggy, a 13 years old dog rescued 4 years ago by his human Mum, Mo.
Ziggy is half of my stranger number 406 photo of Mo and Ziggy.
Now if Ziggy played guitar , what a story that would make !!!... People of a certain age or people who follow a particular genre of music may see what I did there
5th January 2024
5th Jan 24
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
3113
photos
107
followers
97
following
3048
3049
3050
3051
3052
3053
3054
3055
Tags
dog
,
black and white
,
pet
,
puppy
,
mono
,
monochrome
,
doggy
,
ziggy
,
dog ears
Casablanca
ace
Lol I certainly am “of a certain age!” Made me smile. Cute dog
January 5th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
@casablanca
Casa' I didn't think you were of that "certain age" , thanks for your visit :)
January 5th, 2024
Mags
ace
Aww! Ziggy looks like a sweetheart!
January 5th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
@marlboromaam
he was cute and laid back Mags , thanks for your visit
January 5th, 2024
