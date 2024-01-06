Sign up
Previous
Photo 3056
A Train frame Within a Frame Within a Frame
A classic composition, a frame within a frame with another frame within the frame thrown in for good measures, as for a Train , this is Nottingham Train Station (Railway Station)
The composition really works well, looking through the passage to the station forecourt and then through another frame to the booking hall.
I must confess that this isn't an original idea, I saw a shot similar to this when I was judging a competition at Rushcliffe Camera Club.
Mine has a personal touch as Jane and Elsie are walking through the frame , Elsie looking up the passage to see what her "human dad" is up to
Anyway , A Train frame Within a Frame Within a Frame
6th January 2024
6th Jan 24
5
4
3049
3050
3051
3052
3053
3054
3055
3056
Tags
black and white
,
mono
,
urban
,
nottingham
,
railway station
,
nottingham railway station
,
a frame within a frame
PhotoCrazy
ace
Well done!
January 6th, 2024
FBailey
ace
Ooh v nice Phil!
January 6th, 2024
Mags
ace
Great POV and b&w!
January 6th, 2024
Lesley
ace
Aha I wondered if that was Elsie. Love it!
January 6th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
@tinley23
thanks Lesley , Elsie is used to me and my camera :)
@marlboromaam
thanks Mags , it works well
@fbailey
many thanks felicity
@photographycrazy
thanks bill
January 6th, 2024
