Previous
A Train frame Within a Frame Within a Frame by phil_howcroft
Photo 3056

A Train frame Within a Frame Within a Frame

A classic composition, a frame within a frame with another frame within the frame thrown in for good measures, as for a Train , this is Nottingham Train Station (Railway Station)

The composition really works well, looking through the passage to the station forecourt and then through another frame to the booking hall.

I must confess that this isn't an original idea, I saw a shot similar to this when I was judging a competition at Rushcliffe Camera Club.

Mine has a personal touch as Jane and Elsie are walking through the frame , Elsie looking up the passage to see what her "human dad" is up to

Anyway , A Train frame Within a Frame Within a Frame
6th January 2024 6th Jan 24

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
837% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

PhotoCrazy ace
Well done!
January 6th, 2024  
FBailey ace
Ooh v nice Phil!
January 6th, 2024  
Mags ace
Great POV and b&w!
January 6th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Aha I wondered if that was Elsie. Love it!
January 6th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
@tinley23 thanks Lesley , Elsie is used to me and my camera :)

@marlboromaam thanks Mags , it works well

@fbailey many thanks felicity

@photographycrazy thanks bill
January 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise