A Train frame Within a Frame Within a Frame

A classic composition, a frame within a frame with another frame within the frame thrown in for good measures, as for a Train , this is Nottingham Train Station (Railway Station)



The composition really works well, looking through the passage to the station forecourt and then through another frame to the booking hall.



I must confess that this isn't an original idea, I saw a shot similar to this when I was judging a competition at Rushcliffe Camera Club.



Mine has a personal touch as Jane and Elsie are walking through the frame , Elsie looking up the passage to see what her "human dad" is up to



Anyway , A Train frame Within a Frame Within a Frame