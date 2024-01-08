Previous
Looking over the parapet by phil_howcroft
Looking over the parapet

A couple and their dog looking over the parapet on Trent Bridge towards the swollen River Trent.

Shot on a Saturday afternoon winter walk. We had a dry sunny day , a welcome break from all the rain.

8th January 2024 8th Jan 24

Phil Howcroft

Photo Details

Megan ace
They look concerned about something! Great angle. Looks like a beautiful day.
January 8th, 2024  
