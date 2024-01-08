Sign up
Previous
Photo 3058
Looking over the parapet
A couple and their dog looking over the parapet on Trent Bridge towards the swollen River Trent.
Shot on a Saturday afternoon winter walk. We had a dry sunny day , a welcome break from all the rain.
8th January 2024
8th Jan 24
1
0
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3116
photos
108
followers
97
following
837% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
6th January 2024 2:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bridge
,
colours
,
city
,
sunshine
,
river trent
,
trent bridge
Megan
ace
They look concerned about something! Great angle. Looks like a beautiful day.
January 8th, 2024
