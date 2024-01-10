100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 407 : Seal

I was in Nottingham today, my wife and I went for lunch, we used a gift voucher that Claire and Matt had given us for Christmas. Before we went to the restaurant I had a walk around some of my favourite areas of the city.



I saw three students sat on the floor in a courtyard close to their college, they were on their lunch break and chilling out. When I saw them I knew they would say “Yes” to a request for some photos, call it my “stangerdar”!



Meet Seal, an Art and Design student. Her name is French, but Seal isn’t. I loved her style with her fabulous hair, big glasses and piercings, Seal was easy to photograph. I had trouble with my camera, my first photo of Seal was all blown out.



“Ooooh I’m sorry my camera settings are wrong, just let me adjust them”. I thought it may have been the cold weather, it was hovering just above zero and I’d had problems with my previous Sony A7 in the cold. I did notice my EV setting was about +2,75, so I must have somehow adjusted it at some point ! As it’s a setting I don’t often use and Seal and her friends were waiting for me to take their photos, I started to faff around too much with my menu settings to put the EV back to zero.



“I won’t be long, just bare with me”.



I did manage to reset the EV to zero and I started taking some photos.



As Seal and her friends were all sat down on the floor, I sat down to take the photos, to ensure I was shooting at eye level.



I took a few headshots of Seal and then did an aperture wide open arty shot of Seal in focus and her friends, who are all Art and Design students, out of focus!



I thanked Seal for her time and wished her all the best with her course. She said it was really nice to meet me and she liked the photos I showed her.



I then went on to take some photos of her friends.