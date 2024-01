Student Life

This is my artistic shot of Seal (I think it is actually Ciel), stranger 407, shot with a wide open aperture, with Ciel in focus and her friends (who are my next strangers out of focus).



This is what you do in your lunch break, if you are a young Art and Design student. You find a spot near to the college and sit on the floor for your lunch, even if it's a cold damp January day with temperatures about 4C



I love this photo, monochrome street photography in 2024, young people chilling out !