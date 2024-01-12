100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 408 : Ivy

This is a continuation of photo / stranger 407, Ceil.



Ivy was one of the group of Fashion, Art and Design students chilling out in their lunch break on Wednesday afternoon.



I loved Ivy’s hat and jacket and also her fluffy toy. I asked her what her fluffy friend was called, Ivy smiled and said it wasn’t actually a fluffy toy, it was a backpack. She did tell me the name of her toy, but I cannot remember his name, I think it may have been Jake or maybe Reg ! Anyway, it wasn’t a fluffy friend, but a backpack !



I almost messed the photo up. I’d done a group shot of the students wide open at f2.8 and a shot at f9 to get a good depth of field. When I did this shot, I’d forgot to adjust the aperture from f9 resulting in a shutter speed of 1/40 second, in theory I should have had some camera shake and loss of sharpness, but the in camera stabilisation resulted in a pretty sharp image.



If you look carefully you can see me sat on the floor with my camera in the reflection .



Thats it for the story, most of it was told in stranger 407.



Thank you for allowing me to photograph you Ivy