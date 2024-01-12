Previous
100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 408 : Ivy by phil_howcroft
Photo 3061

100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 408 : Ivy

This is a continuation of photo / stranger 407, Ceil.

Ivy was one of the group of Fashion, Art and Design students chilling out in their lunch break on Wednesday afternoon.

I loved Ivy’s hat and jacket and also her fluffy toy. I asked her what her fluffy friend was called, Ivy smiled and said it wasn’t actually a fluffy toy, it was a backpack. She did tell me the name of her toy, but I cannot remember his name, I think it may have been Jake or maybe Reg ! Anyway, it wasn’t a fluffy friend, but a backpack !

I almost messed the photo up. I’d done a group shot of the students wide open at f2.8 and a shot at f9 to get a good depth of field. When I did this shot, I’d forgot to adjust the aperture from f9 resulting in a shutter speed of 1/40 second, in theory I should have had some camera shake and loss of sharpness, but the in camera stabilisation resulted in a pretty sharp image.

If you look carefully you can see me sat on the floor with my camera in the reflection .

Thats it for the story, most of it was told in stranger 407.

Thank you for allowing me to photograph you Ivy
12th January 2024 12th Jan 24

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
838% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
I love this one. Something so soft and appealing about the whole image. Instant fav.
January 12th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
@casablanca thanks Casa', it was lovely to meet the young students , full of the joys of youth
January 12th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
I love Ivy’s gentle expression. And also the little bit of reflected Phil! Another great stranger for your collection.
January 12th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Love this. Her outfit looks good too. I thought the fluffy animal was a bag when I could see the yellow straps.
& yes you are visible in the reflection. All in a lovely shot!
January 12th, 2024  
Brigette ace
awesome shot. i love her name
January 12th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Another lovely portrait Phil. Good to see you there too.
January 12th, 2024  
Mags ace
Awesome portrait! Pretty woman.
January 12th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
nice
January 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise