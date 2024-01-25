100 Strangers : Round 5 : No .411 : Mohamed and Akuni

This is probably my shortest backstory to one of my stranger stories so far.



I was walking through Nottingham's "Crowd Funded" skatepark and basketball courts in the heart of the city centre (btw, how cool is that a crowd funded recreation area) and saw two youths basketball training.



I shouted over to them and asked them both if I could take some photos. They both agreed. I followed them around the court taking photos of them against the fabulous urban backdrop of concrete, graffiti, and the new bus station and new library buildings.



I probably took photos for five minutes at which point Mohamed stood against a graffiti wall to pause. I approached him and asked if I could take his and Akuni’s portrait. Mohamed shouted Akuni over and they both stood against the wall while I took some photos. It was a really quick shoot, I asked permission to post to social media and asked them their names. Mohamed and Akuni (I’m not too sure that I’ve spelt his name correct), he was wearing speaker ear buds, so was doing his basketball moves to music.



That was it, I bumped fists with both of them. I quite like bumping fists as opposed to shaking hands, it came to fore during Covid and I think it feels more modern, more relaxed.



Photoshoot over, with some great action shots to compliment the portrait. All presented in black and white with emphasis on the textures and tones to give that urban feel and city vibe to the shots.

