Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3071
Urban Basketball
These two youths were basketball training in Nottingham's "Crowd Funded" skatepark and basketball courts in the heart of the city centre.
They are my next strangers !
I thought black and white gives the image a real urban vibe.
Best on a black background, if you can spare an extra 'click'
24th January 2024
24th Jan 24
6
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3129
photos
110
followers
99
following
841% complete
View this month »
3064
3065
3066
3067
3068
3069
3070
3071
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
24th January 2024 1:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
black and white
,
basketball
,
street photography
,
mono
,
monochrome
,
black and white photography
,
streetie
Mags
ace
Very urban vibe and great action capture!
January 24th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
@marlboromaam
thanks Mags , very kind of you
January 24th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A great action shot Phil - fav
January 24th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
@beryl
many thanks for your visit and fave beryl
January 24th, 2024
Elisa Smith
ace
Great shot.
January 24th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
many thanks elisa :)
January 24th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close