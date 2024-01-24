Previous
Urban Basketball by phil_howcroft
Photo 3071

Urban Basketball

These two youths were basketball training in Nottingham's "Crowd Funded" skatepark and basketball courts in the heart of the city centre.

They are my next strangers !

I thought black and white gives the image a real urban vibe.

Best on a black background, if you can spare an extra 'click'
24th January 2024 24th Jan 24

Phil Howcroft

Mags ace
Very urban vibe and great action capture!
January 24th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
@marlboromaam thanks Mags , very kind of you
January 24th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A great action shot Phil - fav
January 24th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
@beryl many thanks for your visit and fave beryl
January 24th, 2024  
Elisa Smith ace
Great shot.
January 24th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
@nannasgotitgoingon many thanks elisa :)
January 24th, 2024  
