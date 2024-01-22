Sign up
Previous
Photo 3070
Alfie and Phil
Alfie and me sharing a Grandson - Papa moment
A second photo from last week.
Alfie and Me sharing a joke together, well probably me just acting the fool, which some might say is rather easy, too easy , just being myself !
22nd January 2024
22nd Jan 24
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
black and white
mono
monochrome
grandson
papa
grandfather
the decisive moment" smiles grandson
Corinne
ace
The cutest duo !
January 22nd, 2024
Rob Z
ace
What a great photo of the moment. They grow up so quickly...
January 22nd, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
He's obviously enjoying the joke!
January 22nd, 2024
Mags
ace
Aww! Alfie looks like he's happy to be in grandpa's arms.
January 22nd, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely photo. Alfie is a happy little soul.
January 22nd, 2024
