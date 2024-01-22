Previous
Alfie and Phil by phil_howcroft
Photo 3070

Alfie and Phil

Alfie and me sharing a Grandson - Papa moment

A second photo from last week.

Alfie and Me sharing a joke together, well probably me just acting the fool, which some might say is rather easy, too easy , just being myself !

22nd January 2024 22nd Jan 24

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
841% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne ace
The cutest duo !
January 22nd, 2024  
Rob Z ace
What a great photo of the moment. They grow up so quickly...
January 22nd, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
He's obviously enjoying the joke!
January 22nd, 2024  
Mags ace
Aww! Alfie looks like he's happy to be in grandpa's arms.
January 22nd, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely photo. Alfie is a happy little soul.
January 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise