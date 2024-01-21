Woodthorpe Park : Mackerel Sky

I took my Elsie with me to Woodthorpe Park, Nottingham this morning, to the Woodthorpe Park Plant Nursery, who were giving away free trees . I got a lovely little Rowan sapling.



The park and plant shop are a municipal park, within the city centre boundaries. The free tree giveaway is all part of making the city green. They had a similar event a couple of years ago, together with a plant and book exchange. You gifted unwanted plants, books, pots etc. (we gave away some fancy ceramic plant pots and books).



Anyway I noticed the amazing sky. A mackerel sky, it was about 10.19 a.m (so the exif on the image says), so I captured it on my mobile phone and edited it to black and white on the phone . This is looking towards Mansfield Road with my back to the park house . Fabulous isn't it ? I asked Elsie if she liked the photo and she pricked her ears up and we walked on !



Sony Xperia IV, Woothorpe Park, Nottingham