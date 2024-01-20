Previous
100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 410 : Mika by phil_howcroft
Photo 3068

100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 410 : Mika

My final and third stranger photo from my meeting with the group of Fashion, Art and Design students chilling out on their lunch break a couple of weeks ago.

I don’t normally do multiple stranger shots from a meeting, but all the students were really cool so I had to photograph them for my street strangers project. Thier were actually four students chilling, but the fourth student was sat by a pillar and I never took her photo (sorry Noah).

Meet Mika, who was sat in the middle of the group.

I asked Mika if she was named after the singer / songwriter Mika, she was of an age were her parents may have been Mika fans ! She told me she wasn’t but did like Mika’s music.

Mika also had a camera with her. I asked if photography was part of her course. Mika told me it wasn’t, but Photography was a hobby of hers.

Thats it really, three fabulous students captured for my project in a 10 minute meeting.

Thank you for letting me photograph you Mika, good luck with your course and photography
20th January 2024 20th Jan 24

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
Lesley ace
A lovely portrait of another photographer
January 20th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
@tinley23 awww thanks Lesley , much appreciated
January 20th, 2024  
