100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 410 : Mika

My final and third stranger photo from my meeting with the group of Fashion, Art and Design students chilling out on their lunch break a couple of weeks ago.



I don’t normally do multiple stranger shots from a meeting, but all the students were really cool so I had to photograph them for my street strangers project. Thier were actually four students chilling, but the fourth student was sat by a pillar and I never took her photo (sorry Noah).



Meet Mika, who was sat in the middle of the group.



I asked Mika if she was named after the singer / songwriter Mika, she was of an age were her parents may have been Mika fans ! She told me she wasn’t but did like Mika’s music.



Mika also had a camera with her. I asked if photography was part of her course. Mika told me it wasn’t, but Photography was a hobby of hers.



Thats it really, three fabulous students captured for my project in a 10 minute meeting.



Thank you for letting me photograph you Mika, good luck with your course and photography

