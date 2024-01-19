Alfie and Elsie : Best Mates

Alfie loves Elsie our whippet, Willow our granddaughter told me that as we were walking back from nursery school. In fact Willow told me she and Elsie were best friends too.



Alfie is approaching 16 months old and Elsie is 18 months old.



Elsie seems to know that Alfie and Willow are "little people" and adjusts her behaviour accordingly.



Here's Alfie and Elsie having a bonding moment sat on Elsie's pouffe under the front window



What you cannot see is Jane hovering just outside the frame keeping an eye on Elsie.



6 months ago I couldn't have shot this photo as Elsie didn't know how to behave with little one's !



Good isn't it





