Previous
Alfie and Elsie : Best Mates by phil_howcroft
Photo 3067

Alfie and Elsie : Best Mates

Alfie loves Elsie our whippet, Willow our granddaughter told me that as we were walking back from nursery school. In fact Willow told me she and Elsie were best friends too.

Alfie is approaching 16 months old and Elsie is 18 months old.

Elsie seems to know that Alfie and Willow are "little people" and adjusts her behaviour accordingly.

Here's Alfie and Elsie having a bonding moment sat on Elsie's pouffe under the front window

What you cannot see is Jane hovering just outside the frame keeping an eye on Elsie.

6 months ago I couldn't have shot this photo as Elsie didn't know how to behave with little one's !

Good isn't it


19th January 2024 19th Jan 24

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
840% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
A delightfully sweet capture. A picture to treasure
January 19th, 2024  
Philippa R
Aww that is a gorgeous photo Phil! Alfie looks so cute and Willow, though she's looking away, seems to be enjoying the attention.
January 19th, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
Beautifully clear photo and softly processed in black and white - a keeper!
January 19th, 2024  
Mags ace
Sweetest thing I've seen today! Sounds like it would be a great title for a new song. =)
January 19th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Such a sweet capture of the two of them!
January 19th, 2024  
Allison Williams ace
Perfection!
January 19th, 2024  
Elisa Smith ace
Wonderful photo.
January 19th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise