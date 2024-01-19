Sign up
Previous
Photo 3067
Alfie and Elsie : Best Mates
Alfie loves Elsie our whippet, Willow our granddaughter told me that as we were walking back from nursery school. In fact Willow told me she and Elsie were best friends too.
Alfie is approaching 16 months old and Elsie is 18 months old.
Elsie seems to know that Alfie and Willow are "little people" and adjusts her behaviour accordingly.
Here's Alfie and Elsie having a bonding moment sat on Elsie's pouffe under the front window
What you cannot see is Jane hovering just outside the frame keeping an eye on Elsie.
6 months ago I couldn't have shot this photo as Elsie didn't know how to behave with little one's !
Good isn't it
19th January 2024
19th Jan 24
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3125
photos
110
followers
99
following
840% complete
3060
3061
3062
3063
3064
3065
3066
3067
Tags
dog
,
pet
,
pup
,
puppy
,
grandson
,
whippet
,
grandchild
,
decisive moment
Judith Johnson
ace
A delightfully sweet capture. A picture to treasure
January 19th, 2024
Philippa R
Aww that is a gorgeous photo Phil! Alfie looks so cute and Willow, though she's looking away, seems to be enjoying the attention.
January 19th, 2024
Maggiemae
ace
Beautifully clear photo and softly processed in black and white - a keeper!
January 19th, 2024
Mags
ace
Sweetest thing I've seen today! Sounds like it would be a great title for a new song. =)
January 19th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Such a sweet capture of the two of them!
January 19th, 2024
Allison Williams
ace
Perfection!
January 19th, 2024
Elisa Smith
ace
Wonderful photo.
January 19th, 2024
