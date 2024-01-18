Sign up
Previous
Photo 3066
Maddie and the Pagoda
A shot from the photoshoot I did with Maddie at the end of September last year.
I asked her to walk through the Rose Garden Pagoda at the Duck Park
I think the black and white gives the photo a timeless look and feel
18th January 2024
18th Jan 24
2
2
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3124
photos
110
followers
99
following
840% complete
View this month »
3059
3060
3061
3062
3063
3064
3065
3066
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
25th September 2023 1:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
model
,
mono
Mags
ace
I like this very much!
January 18th, 2024
FBailey
ace
Nice sense of motion and lovely framing
January 18th, 2024
