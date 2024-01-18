Previous
Maddie and the Pagoda by phil_howcroft
Photo 3066

Maddie and the Pagoda

A shot from the photoshoot I did with Maddie at the end of September last year.

I asked her to walk through the Rose Garden Pagoda at the Duck Park

I think the black and white gives the photo a timeless look and feel

18th January 2024 18th Jan 24

Phil Howcroft

Photo Details

Mags ace
I like this very much!
January 18th, 2024  
FBailey ace
Nice sense of motion and lovely framing
January 18th, 2024  
