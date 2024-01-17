Previous
Winter Walk In Mono by phil_howcroft
Photo 3065

Another photo from Woodthorpe park. I've done a few similar shots to this, standing on a steep bank, looking up at a path of 'park walkers against bare trees.

Woodthorpe Grange Park, Nottingham , 17 Jan 2024 : Sony RX100VII
17th January 2024 17th Jan 24

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
839% complete

It's a stunning wintry scene. Fav
January 17th, 2024  
Lovely in b&w
January 17th, 2024  
Oh I love this image Phil! This is the perfect composition and subject for a B&W!
January 17th, 2024  
Love your b&w scene!
January 17th, 2024  
This is lovely Phil!
January 17th, 2024  
Super scene Phil, love the purposely stride as the man was in the cold ..fav
January 17th, 2024  
Terrific silhouettes. Well done.
January 17th, 2024  
