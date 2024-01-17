Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3065
Winter Walk In Mono
Another photo from Woodthorpe park. I've done a few similar shots to this, standing on a steep bank, looking up at a path of 'park walkers against bare trees.
Woodthorpe Grange Park, Nottingham , 17 Jan 2024 : Sony RX100VII
17th January 2024
17th Jan 24
7
7
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3123
photos
110
followers
99
following
839% complete
View this month »
3058
3059
3060
3061
3062
3063
3064
3065
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
7
Fav's
7
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
17th January 2024 1:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
nottingham
,
woodthorpe
,
woodthorpe park
Judith Johnson
ace
It's a stunning wintry scene. Fav
January 17th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
Lovely in b&w
January 17th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Oh I love this image Phil! This is the perfect composition and subject for a B&W!
January 17th, 2024
Mags
ace
Love your b&w scene!
January 17th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
This is lovely Phil!
January 17th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super scene Phil, love the purposely stride as the man was in the cold ..fav
January 17th, 2024
John Falconer
ace
Terrific silhouettes. Well done.
January 17th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close