Winter Beech Bush by phil_howcroft
Photo 3064

Winter Beech Bush

A splash of brown and orange against blue and green.

I thought the beech bush created a lovely winter photo

Woodthorpe Grange Park, Nottingham , 17 Jan 2024 : Sony RX100VII
16th January 2024 16th Jan 24

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
Philippa R
That's gorgeous! Such vibrant colour
January 17th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Gorgeous colours for winter
January 17th, 2024  
Mags ace
It certainly stands out against the green and blue.
January 17th, 2024  
Allison Williams ace
And the contrails make a nice accent in the sky.
January 17th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
It's a beautiful wintery composition Phil
January 17th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A great composition , the trail in the sky brings life and added interest
January 17th, 2024  
John Falconer ace
Lovely. Well done
January 17th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Great colours!
January 17th, 2024  
