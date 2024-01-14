100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 409 : Dawood / David

I’d been taking photos of the group of young ladies, all of whom were Fashion, Art and Design students chilling out in their lunch break last Wednesday afternoon (I still have one photo to post of Mika).



As I walked away from the group a young man, who’d been watching me take the photos, asked me if I wanted to photograph him. I thought he was joking at first, but he really wanted me to take his photo.



Meet Dawood (I think that’s the correct spelling), he told me it meant David. Dawood's heritage Afghanistan but he was brought up in Iranian and he is studying both English and Fashion, Art and Design. Being Iranian, I asked him if he was a Bahai, as I’d worked with a colleague for many years who was of Iranian / Persian heritage and he was a Bahai. Dawood told me he wasn’t Bahai , he was a Christian and went on to tell me that it was very difficult for Baha’is in Iran. I told him my friend (who was my age), fled Persia as a young man and has never returned.



Dawood went on to tell me that his cousin has a tailors shop in Kings walk, which fits in well with his college course syllabus



We added each other on social media and I showed him the photos on the back of my camera.



Thanks for asking me to photograph you Dawood. I hope you like this photo.

