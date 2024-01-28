Previous
Extra Photo : 100 Strangers : Round 5 : No .412 : Gilles and Sharon by phil_howcroft
Photo 3074

Extra Photo : 100 Strangers : Round 5 : No .412 : Gilles and Sharon

This is an extra photo of Gilles and Sharon (strangers no. 412). I think it is a stand out black and white photo. They are stood outside the entrance to Nottingham Castle.

I love the textures and tones in the walls and the almost contre jour light.

See the main photo for the back story
28th January 2024 28th Jan 24

@phil_howcroft
Mags ace
I like your choice of background here!
January 28th, 2024  
