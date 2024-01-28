Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3074
Extra Photo : 100 Strangers : Round 5 : No .412 : Gilles and Sharon
This is an extra photo of Gilles and Sharon (strangers no. 412). I think it is a stand out black and white photo. They are stood outside the entrance to Nottingham Castle.
I love the textures and tones in the walls and the almost contre jour light.
See the main photo for the back story
28th January 2024
28th Jan 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3132
photos
111
followers
99
following
842% complete
View this month »
3067
3068
3069
3070
3071
3072
3073
3074
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
24th January 2024 2:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black and white
,
castle
,
mono
,
monochrome
,
nottingham
,
black and white photography
,
nottingham castle
Mags
ace
I like your choice of background here!
January 28th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close