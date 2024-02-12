Previous
Beach Abstract by phil_howcroft
Photo 3085

Beach Abstract

We went to Skeggy for a day trip and a 10 mile walk.

This is me trying to be creative, patterns and shapes in the wet sand, lit by low light and sun.

Not too sure if it works.

BoB if you have time

Sony RX100VII
12th February 2024 12th Feb 24

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
845% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
I like the soft curves and the overall diagonal movement. It is low key but the texture is wonderful. A fabulous abstract!
February 12th, 2024  
Lesley ace
It took me a second to work it out but now I have I think it’s superb.
February 12th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
@tinley23 thanks Lesley , shot from the pier looking down , so it's not a close up

@corinnec yes the dark key surprised me , as it looks a. little darker than I thought when editing
February 12th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
@phil_howcroft I think the low key is a nice feature
February 12th, 2024  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Nice textures and lines. I especially like the foot and paw prints!
February 12th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
@mccarth1 thank you so much , yes I notices the paws :)
February 12th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
I think it's very interesting and very abstract! Isn't this a bit out of your comfort zone Phil?
February 12th, 2024  
Allison Williams ace
That is quite remarkable. I never would have guessed a sand figure. It looks like an engraving or something equally permanent.
February 12th, 2024  
Mags ace
Lovely shapes!
February 12th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
It look great on black!
February 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise