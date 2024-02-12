Sign up
Previous
Photo 3085
Beach Abstract
We went to Skeggy for a day trip and a 10 mile walk.
This is me trying to be creative, patterns and shapes in the wet sand, lit by low light and sun.
Not too sure if it works.
BoB if you have time
Sony RX100VII
12th February 2024
12th Feb 24
10
4
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3143
photos
112
followers
98
following
845% complete
3078
3079
3080
3081
3082
3083
3084
3085
Views
16
Comments
10
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
12th February 2024 2:50pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
sand
,
black and white
,
beach
,
abstract
,
mono
,
skegness
Corinne C
ace
I like the soft curves and the overall diagonal movement. It is low key but the texture is wonderful. A fabulous abstract!
February 12th, 2024
Lesley
ace
It took me a second to work it out but now I have I think it’s superb.
February 12th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
@tinley23
thanks Lesley , shot from the pier looking down , so it's not a close up
@corinnec
yes the dark key surprised me , as it looks a. little darker than I thought when editing
February 12th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
@phil_howcroft
I think the low key is a nice feature
February 12th, 2024
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Nice textures and lines. I especially like the foot and paw prints!
February 12th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
@mccarth1
thank you so much , yes I notices the paws :)
February 12th, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
I think it's very interesting and very abstract! Isn't this a bit out of your comfort zone Phil?
February 12th, 2024
Allison Williams
ace
That is quite remarkable. I never would have guessed a sand figure. It looks like an engraving or something equally permanent.
February 12th, 2024
Mags
ace
Lovely shapes!
February 12th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
It look great on black!
February 12th, 2024
@corinnec yes the dark key surprised me , as it looks a. little darker than I thought when editing