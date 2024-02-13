Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3086
Stepping into the water
This is a shot from yesterdays trip to Skeggy.
Shot from the pier, the low sunlight and long shadows creating an image that I'm quite proud of.
The strong diagonal across the frame and details in the sand and water are pleasing to my eye and I hope to yours too.
We are having a competition at camera club with a theme "minimalism". Do you think this fits the theme? Comments appreciated .
13th February 2024
13th Feb 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3144
photos
112
followers
98
following
845% complete
View this month »
3079
3080
3081
3082
3083
3084
3085
3086
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
12th February 2024 2:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shadows
,
walk
,
beach
,
skegness
,
lincs
,
linlcolshire
Mags
ace
Beautiful ripples in the sand and nice POV!
February 13th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close