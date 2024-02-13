Previous
Stepping into the water by phil_howcroft
Stepping into the water

This is a shot from yesterdays trip to Skeggy.

Shot from the pier, the low sunlight and long shadows creating an image that I'm quite proud of.

The strong diagonal across the frame and details in the sand and water are pleasing to my eye and I hope to yours too.

We are having a competition at camera club with a theme "minimalism". Do you think this fits the theme? Comments appreciated .
Phil Howcroft

Mags ace
Beautiful ripples in the sand and nice POV!
February 13th, 2024  
