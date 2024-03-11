Previous
Alfie looking cool and Phil looking happy by phil_howcroft
Photo 3106

Alfie looking cool and Phil looking happy

Alfie and me, yesterday at the tapas restaurant.

We went there to celebrate Mothers Day with our daughters, husbands and Alfie and Willow !

Alfie looking like a rock star, Phil just looking happy

iPhone photo from my wife's mobile
11th March 2024 11th Mar 24

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
850% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
LOL! That's just too cute for words!
March 10th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
@marlboromaam awwww thanks Mags , really kind of you
March 10th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
What a pair of cool dudes!
March 10th, 2024  
Annie D ace
oh this is just fabulous - too cool for school hahahaha
March 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise