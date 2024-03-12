Previous
Phil's Canine Friends : No. 5 : George and Mildred by phil_howcroft
Phil's Canine Friends : No. 5 : George and Mildred

These are two lovely dogs that I met on Mapperley Top, Nottingham.

They were outside the Co-op with their human Dad , waiting for their human Mum, who was shopping.

George on the left of the frame is 8 years old and Mildred is 2 years old.

I told George he was looking well for 8 and Mildred was very keen to say hello to me when I crouched down for a photo

They are terriers, I'm not too sure which type of terriers, their human told me but , it may have been a Cairn terrier

They look fabulous

George and Mildred ....... A UK 70s sitcom !!!
12th March 2024 12th Mar 24

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
Mags ace
LOL! They look like a lot of fun! Nice capture.
March 12th, 2024  
Nick ace
Lol, what great names!
March 12th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Aw cuties
March 12th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A great action capture of Mildred! It's a beautiful monochrome pic!
March 12th, 2024  
