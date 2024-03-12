Phil's Canine Friends : No. 5 : George and Mildred

These are two lovely dogs that I met on Mapperley Top, Nottingham.



They were outside the Co-op with their human Dad , waiting for their human Mum, who was shopping.



George on the left of the frame is 8 years old and Mildred is 2 years old.



I told George he was looking well for 8 and Mildred was very keen to say hello to me when I crouched down for a photo



They are terriers, I'm not too sure which type of terriers, their human told me but , it may have been a Cairn terrier



They look fabulous



George and Mildred ....... A UK 70s sitcom !!!