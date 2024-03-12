Sign up
Previous
Photo 3108
Phil's Canine Friends : No. 5 : George and Mildred
These are two lovely dogs that I met on Mapperley Top, Nottingham.
They were outside the Co-op with their human Dad , waiting for their human Mum, who was shopping.
George on the left of the frame is 8 years old and Mildred is 2 years old.
I told George he was looking well for 8 and Mildred was very keen to say hello to me when I crouched down for a photo
They are terriers, I'm not too sure which type of terriers, their human told me but , it may have been a Cairn terrier
They look fabulous
George and Mildred ....... A UK 70s sitcom !!!
12th March 2024
12th Mar 24
4
1
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3166
photos
113
followers
98
following
851% complete
View this month »
3101
3102
3103
3104
3105
3106
3107
3108
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
LEICA Q2 MONO
Taken
11th March 2024 11:48am
dog
,
black and white
,
street photography
,
pup
,
puppy
,
leica
,
mono
,
monochrome
,
terriers
,
streetie
,
leica q2 monochrom
Mags
ace
LOL! They look like a lot of fun! Nice capture.
March 12th, 2024
Nick
ace
Lol, what great names!
March 12th, 2024
Lesley
ace
Aw cuties
March 12th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A great action capture of Mildred! It's a beautiful monochrome pic!
March 12th, 2024
