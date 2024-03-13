Sign up
Previous
Photo 3109
First In The Venue
We went to a lunchtime recital today at Nottingham Trent University, it was a music instrumental competition.
It was a free event, taking part in the beautiful University Hall. Students played euphonium, trumpet, flute x2, recorder, violin, classical guitar and clarinet.
We were the first to arrive at the event, so I took a photo on my mobile, my Sony Xperia 1V.
And the winner was ..............as adjudicated by a nice gentleman sat in the balcony........the recorder, with the violin coming second and the classical guitar (my pick btw) third.
A bit of Wednesday afternoon culture.
13th March 2024
13th Mar 24
2
0
Tags
music
,
ntu
,
university hall
,
nottingham trent university
Carole Sandford
ace
What a lovely hall. Hope you enjoyed your bit of culture!
March 13th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
@carole_sandford
hi Carole , yes it was a really lovely event , young people, young musicians all very talented. A feel good factor event !
We were on the front row , I was tempted to take some photos , but as it was a competition, I didn't think it was appropriate
March 13th, 2024
We were on the front row , I was tempted to take some photos , but as it was a competition, I didn't think it was appropriate