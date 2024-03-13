Previous
First In The Venue by phil_howcroft
Photo 3109

First In The Venue

We went to a lunchtime recital today at Nottingham Trent University, it was a music instrumental competition.

It was a free event, taking part in the beautiful University Hall. Students played euphonium, trumpet, flute x2, recorder, violin, classical guitar and clarinet.

We were the first to arrive at the event, so I took a photo on my mobile, my Sony Xperia 1V.

And the winner was ..............as adjudicated by a nice gentleman sat in the balcony........the recorder, with the violin coming second and the classical guitar (my pick btw) third.

A bit of Wednesday afternoon culture.

13th March 2024 13th Mar 24

Phil Howcroft

Carole Sandford ace
What a lovely hall. Hope you enjoyed your bit of culture!
March 13th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
@carole_sandford hi Carole , yes it was a really lovely event , young people, young musicians all very talented. A feel good factor event !
We were on the front row , I was tempted to take some photos , but as it was a competition, I didn't think it was appropriate
March 13th, 2024  
