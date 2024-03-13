First In The Venue

We went to a lunchtime recital today at Nottingham Trent University, it was a music instrumental competition.



It was a free event, taking part in the beautiful University Hall. Students played euphonium, trumpet, flute x2, recorder, violin, classical guitar and clarinet.



We were the first to arrive at the event, so I took a photo on my mobile, my Sony Xperia 1V.



And the winner was ..............as adjudicated by a nice gentleman sat in the balcony........the recorder, with the violin coming second and the classical guitar (my pick btw) third.



A bit of Wednesday afternoon culture.



