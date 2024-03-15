Previous
The Undertaker by phil_howcroft
Photo 3111

The Undertaker

Another portrait shot from Arnold and District's Camera Club on Thursday evening .

This is actor / model, Ben, showcasing his 2nd character of the evening . The Undertaker.

Ben had a tape measure and the holy bible as props

I hope no-one is upset by this image, Ben is only an actor / model, creating a character for us to photograph.
15th March 2024 15th Mar 24

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
852% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

FBailey ace
Brilliant, really looks the part!
March 16th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
@fbailey thanks felicity , much appreciated
March 16th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
B/W suits the character !
March 16th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Absolutely fabulous
March 16th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A great portrait! I like the hand in the foreground
March 16th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Very nice.
March 16th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
Priceless
March 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise