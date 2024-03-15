Sign up
Previous
Photo 3111
The Undertaker
Another portrait shot from Arnold and District's Camera Club on Thursday evening .
This is actor / model, Ben, showcasing his 2nd character of the evening . The Undertaker.
Ben had a tape measure and the holy bible as props
I hope no-one is upset by this image, Ben is only an actor / model, creating a character for us to photograph.
15th March 2024
15th Mar 24
7
4
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3169
photos
113
followers
98
following
3104
3105
3106
3107
3108
3109
3110
3111
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
7
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
LEICA Q2 MONO
Taken
14th March 2024 8:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
black and white
,
actor
,
model
,
leica
,
mono
,
monochromatic
,
undertaker
,
leica q2 monocchrom
FBailey
ace
Brilliant, really looks the part!
March 16th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
@fbailey
thanks felicity , much appreciated
March 16th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
B/W suits the character !
March 16th, 2024
Lesley
ace
Absolutely fabulous
March 16th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A great portrait! I like the hand in the foreground
March 16th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Very nice.
March 16th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
Priceless
March 16th, 2024
