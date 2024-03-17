Fergus at St. Patricks Day

It was the St. Patricks Day celebrations in Nottingham today.



I went down with my camel to take some photos of the event .



I met a couple of Irish Wolfhounds and for me they stole the show.



This is Fergus, decked out in the Irish Tricolour. He was a popular dog.



I also met another wolfhound, Ronan, who will appear here in a few days !

