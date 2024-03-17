Previous
Fergus at St. Patricks Day by phil_howcroft
Fergus at St. Patricks Day

It was the St. Patricks Day celebrations in Nottingham today.

I went down with my camel to take some photos of the event .

I met a couple of Irish Wolfhounds and for me they stole the show.

This is Fergus, decked out in the Irish Tricolour. He was a popular dog.

I also met another wolfhound, Ronan, who will appear here in a few days !
17th March 2024 17th Mar 24

Phil Howcroft

Beryl Lloyd ace
Such gentle giants in the dog world - a lovely shot of Sergus !
March 17th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
cute
March 17th, 2024  
Mags ace
What a beautiful big fur baby!
March 17th, 2024  
Philippa R
I've wrapped myself in that flag a good few times but have to say, Fergus looks wonderful!!! Looking forward to seeing the rest of the photos from the Parade. Lovely capture Phil
March 17th, 2024  
