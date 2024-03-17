Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3113
Fergus at St. Patricks Day
It was the St. Patricks Day celebrations in Nottingham today.
I went down with my camel to take some photos of the event .
I met a couple of Irish Wolfhounds and for me they stole the show.
This is Fergus, decked out in the Irish Tricolour. He was a popular dog.
I also met another wolfhound, Ronan, who will appear here in a few days !
17th March 2024
17th Mar 24
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3171
photos
113
followers
98
following
852% complete
View this month »
3106
3107
3108
3109
3110
3111
3112
3113
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
17th March 2024 11:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
ball
,
pet
,
mono
,
sighthound
,
irish wolfhound
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such gentle giants in the dog world - a lovely shot of Sergus !
March 17th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
cute
March 17th, 2024
Mags
ace
What a beautiful big fur baby!
March 17th, 2024
Philippa R
I've wrapped myself in that flag a good few times but have to say, Fergus looks wonderful!!! Looking forward to seeing the rest of the photos from the Parade. Lovely capture Phil
March 17th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close