The Sheriff of Nottingham and Robin Hood are best friends by phil_howcroft
Photo 3114

The Sheriff of Nottingham and Robin Hood are best friends

History tells us that that The Sheriff of Nottingham and Robin Hood were arch enemies, but as you can see here that isn't correct

On the left of the frame is Councillor Shuguftah Quddoos, a hard working local politician and the current incumbent of the role of The Sheriff Of Nottingham.

On the right of the frame is the official Robin Hood, Tim Pollard.

I photographed Shuguftah at Pride last year and we follow each other on social media.

She was on duty yesterday, opening the St. Patrick's day celebrations in the Old Market Square.

I went to say hello to her and she remembered me and my name from the summer. She set this photo up for me , telling me it was now "official" that The Sheriff and Robin are best mates and never enemies !
18th March 2024 18th Mar 24

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
Philippa R
Brilliant photo! They look like lovely people and I'm glad to see they're not enemies any more (Robin of Sherwood was a great tv series too!)
March 18th, 2024  
