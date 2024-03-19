100 Strangers : Round 5 : No .419 : Maxine

This is a photo from Monday when we were in Newark upon Trent. I was walking down an arcade taking some photos and a lady was taking the sandwich board away from outside her shop. She saw me taking some photos and waved at the camera. I took this as an invitation to talk to her, so I walked down the parade to her shop.



I asked her what type of shop it was and Maxine showed me her sandwich board, it was a vintage clothing shop. I then told Maxine about my street project and asked her if I could take some photos of her. As you can see, she said “Yes”. I did tell her that the camera I was using only took black and white photos. She looked up my project on Insta and loved some of the portraits she saw, I gave her the back story to some of them. Maxine really loved my previous stranger, Ray, the ageing Punk Rocker and told me she loved that era and Ray looked great.





Maxine’s shop has been in Newark for about 8 years. I asked her how she got her stock. To my surprise she said from “wholesale Vintage Clothes Suppliers” and also some from India. I suggested she might be successful and jumble sales etc. but Maxine told me that was not a supply source. I also asked if she attended retro style markets, to sell her clothes, but she said she preferred to trade from her shop and online.



I shot Maxine in the doorway (a frame with a frame, a classic pose), sat by her desk under the stairs and then on her suggestion I stood on the shop staircase, looking down on her in the shop (although the light was a bit poor for that shot)



That was about it, photo shoot over. Maxine suggested we could perhaps collaborate in the future.

