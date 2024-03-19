Previous
100 Strangers : Round 5 : No .419 : Maxine by phil_howcroft
100 Strangers : Round 5 : No .419 : Maxine

This is a photo from Monday when we were in Newark upon Trent. I was walking down an arcade taking some photos and a lady was taking the sandwich board away from outside her shop. She saw me taking some photos and waved at the camera. I took this as an invitation to talk to her, so I walked down the parade to her shop.

I asked her what type of shop it was and Maxine showed me her sandwich board, it was a vintage clothing shop. I then told Maxine about my street project and asked her if I could take some photos of her. As you can see, she said “Yes”. I did tell her that the camera I was using only took black and white photos. She looked up my project on Insta and loved some of the portraits she saw, I gave her the back story to some of them. Maxine really loved my previous stranger, Ray, the ageing Punk Rocker and told me she loved that era and Ray looked great.


Maxine’s shop has been in Newark for about 8 years. I asked her how she got her stock. To my surprise she said from “wholesale Vintage Clothes Suppliers” and also some from India. I suggested she might be successful and jumble sales etc. but Maxine told me that was not a supply source. I also asked if she attended retro style markets, to sell her clothes, but she said she preferred to trade from her shop and online.

I shot Maxine in the doorway (a frame with a frame, a classic pose), sat by her desk under the stairs and then on her suggestion I stood on the shop staircase, looking down on her in the shop (although the light was a bit poor for that shot)

That was about it, photo shoot over. Maxine suggested we could perhaps collaborate in the future.
Lesley ace
This is a nice one Phil. I love your portraits and how happy people are to pose for you.
March 19th, 2024  
Mags ace
See?!! You smoothie you! A lovely portrait and narrative.
March 19th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
@tinley23 thanks Lesley , Maxine was great to photograph and had an Aladdin's Cave of retro goodies
March 19th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
@marlboromaam thanks mag's that's kind of you to say :)
March 19th, 2024  
Zilli
Once again, amazing how you connect with people. Love the story they share with you and that you pass on.
March 19th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
@zilli zilli that is really kind of you to say , thank you so much
March 19th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely shot and a great story ! This looks good in b/w as you are not distracted by all the (I imagine) colourful clothes !
March 19th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Very cool dungarees she is wearing. Love the pattern.
March 19th, 2024  
Corinne ace
Another nice portrait
March 19th, 2024  
