Photo 3119
Canal Walk
A shot from our walk along the Nottingham Beeston Canal, an urban waterway that takes you through the heart of the city centre .
This location is near to the Railway Station
23rd March 2024
23rd Mar 24
3
2
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3178
photos
113
followers
98
following
854% complete
View this month »
3113
3114
3115
3116
3117
3118
3119
3120
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
LEICA Q2 MONO
Taken
23rd March 2024 1:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black and white
,
water
,
canal
,
leica
,
mono
,
nottingham
,
leica q2 monochrom
Corinne C
ace
A very successful black and white composition.
March 24th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
@corinnec
merci Corinne , much appreciated
March 24th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
I like this composition a lot Phil. All those lines and angles.
March 24th, 2024
