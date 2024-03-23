Previous
Next
Canal Walk by phil_howcroft
Photo 3119

Canal Walk

A shot from our walk along the Nottingham Beeston Canal, an urban waterway that takes you through the heart of the city centre .

This location is near to the Railway Station
23rd March 2024 23rd Mar 24

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
854% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
A very successful black and white composition.
March 24th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
@corinnec merci Corinne , much appreciated
March 24th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
I like this composition a lot Phil. All those lines and angles.
March 24th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise