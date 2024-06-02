Sign up
Photo 3177
Birthday Selfie
I forgot to post this when I got back from my holiday.
Two weeks ago when we were on holiday in Mallorca it was my birthday.
Jane took some birthday cake and cava onto the Playa (about 11 am) to celebrate.
She wrote Happy Birthday into the sand and took a photo of me beside it on my Sony RX100VII.
"Cake by the Ocean" as DNCE sang
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vWaRiD5ym74
2nd June 2024
2nd Jun 24
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
Photo Details
Tags
beach
,
birthday
,
playa
,
mallorca
,
cala mesquida
Mags
ace
Happy belated birthday! You look marvelous!
June 11th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
@marlboromaam
awww thank you mags , much appreciated
June 11th, 2024
