Birthday Selfie

I forgot to post this when I got back from my holiday.

Two weeks ago when we were on holiday in Mallorca it was my birthday.

Jane took some birthday cake and cava onto the Playa (about 11 am) to celebrate.
She wrote Happy Birthday into the sand and took a photo of me beside it on my Sony RX100VII.

"Cake by the Ocean" as DNCE sang

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vWaRiD5ym74


2nd June 2024 2nd Jun 24

Phil Howcroft

Mags ace
Happy belated birthday! You look marvelous!
June 11th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
@marlboromaam awww thank you mags , much appreciated
June 11th, 2024  
